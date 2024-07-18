One dead in NHPC’s Dibang multipurpose worksite

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 17 Jul: A worker lost his life in a fatal accident at the CcVT site of the NHPC’s Dibang Multipurpose Project executed by the Dibang Power (LOT 4) Consortium which is a joint venture of GR Infraprojects Limited and Patel Engineering Limited.

According to reports, at around 3:00am on 16 July, the unfortunate incident occurred at the CcVT site “due to a loose fall.”

GM NHPC confirmed that there was no caving of tunnel or landslide.

“The victim, late Primal Udao was working at the site when a loose rock fell and hit him on his head. He succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the nearest hospital,” he informed.

Late Udao was a native of Cooch Bihar in West Bengal.

Reportedly, arrangements have been made to take his body to his native place for his final rites, following the completion of the necessary postmortem procedure. He was insured under the Workman Compensation Policy (which provides financial compensation to their employees in case of work-related injuries or mishaps).

The Dibang Power (LOT 4) Consortium project involves the construction of civil works for LOT-4, which includes the head race tunnel including intake, pressure shafts, penstocks, powerhouse and transformer cavern, tail race tunnel, pothead yard and adits for the DMP.