One more found dead on rail track

Staff Reporter

DOIMUKH, 17 Jul: Within a month’s time, another train-related death has been reported here in Doimukh. The incident occurred in the Kolma area on Wednesday morning.

A 37-year-old man identified as Taba Tubin was found dead on the railway track. Following a verbal complaint, the Doimukh police visited the area.

Meanwhile, a written complaint has been received, and a case UD C/.o 11/24 under section 194 BNSS is being registered. According to the investigating officer, the case is under investigation and the post-mortem report is awaited to determine the cause of death.

The police stated that based on the initial inquiry, it appears to be an accident, but confirmation awaits the post-mortem report.

No witnesses to the incident have been identified yet, and it remains uncertain whether the man was struck by a train, the police added.

This marks the fourth death allegedly caused by a speeding train reported to the Doimukh police station this year. The most recent incident occurred in June when a 16-year-old was fatally struck by a speeding train around 8:30 am near Alphabet School Amba, while en-route to his morning tuition.

In 2020, two cases were registered; one case was reported in 2021, four cases in 2022, and one case in 2023.