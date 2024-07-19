Budget session from Friday

ITANAGAR, 18 Jul: The budget session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly will begin on Friday, and the annual financial statement for the 2024-’25 fiscal will be presented on 24 July, an official said.

The session will conclude on 26 July.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the finance & planning portfolio, will present the budget on 24 July during the eight-day session, Assembly Secretary Kago Habung said.

This will be the first budget of the Pema Khandu government after its return to power for the third term.

The budget session will commence on Friday with the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, Habung said.

Governor KT Parnaik had addressed the members of the House during the first session of the 8th Legislative Assembly that met for two days on 14 and 15 June.

Three important government bills – the Arunachal Pradesh Amending Bill, 2024, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures to Prevent Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, 2024, and the Balipara/Tirap/Sadiya Frontier Tract Jhum Land Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2024 – will be tabled on the opening day of the session, Habung said.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee to plan the agenda for the budget session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona, Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and MLAs Kumar Waii (Congress), Nikh Kamin (NCP), Thangwang Wangham (NPP) and Oken Tayeng (PPA) attended the meeting.

All the political parties in the state, except the Congress, represented by a single MLA, extended unconditional support to the BJP government in the state.

The ruling BJP has 46 MLAs in the 60-member House, while the NPP has five legislators, NCP (Ajit Pawar) three, and the PPA two. There are three independent members. (PTI)