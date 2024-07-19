Drug peddler arrested

ZIRO, 18 Jul: The police here in Lower Subansiri district on Thursday arrested one Amit Doley (31) on the charge of attempting to peddle drug in Hapoli.

The arrest was made based on credible information that the peddler had arrived in Hapoli from Assam and was in possession of suspected heroin.

Acting on the tip-off, a team comprising SDPO O Lego, Inspector R Borang, SI J Doye, ASIs P Nobin, T Talo and T Toma, and Constable R Bangyang, under the supervision of the SP, launched a manhunt using both technical surveillance and conventional policing.

“After rigorous search, the whereabouts of the alleged accused was found in Hotel Piisapu, Hapoli,” the police informed in a release.

The police team, along with the executive magistrate and independent witnesses, reached the hotel and conducted a thorough search of Doley’s room and seized 46 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 64.6 gms from his possession.

A case [u/s 21(b) of NDPS Act] has been registered and endorsed to SI J Doye for investigation.