Encourage others to give up drugs: DC to recovered addicts

KHONSA, 18 Jul: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Ira Singhal urged the recovered patients from the Care Me Home Drug De-Addiction-cum-Rehabilitation Centre (CMHDDACRC) in Charju to “spread the message of your changed lives to your neighbours and villages and encourage others to quit drugs,”during a programme organised by the centre to mark its fourth anniversary here on Thursday.

The DC expressed appreciation for the Narcotics Anonymous Group and other recovery groups for their service to the society post-recovery, and encouraged them to remain motivated. She also praised the CMHDDACRC for its dedicated efforts in transforming the lives of drug addicts.

Care Me Home Welfare Society chairperson Sontung Lowang Bangsia presented an overview of the centre’s four-year journey. She also expressed appreciation for the district administration and the Tirap police for their unwavering support and cooperation.

Care Me Home DDACRC programme coordinator Manlee Wangsu informed that “a total of 415 patients have visited the centre for counselling and admission, with 378 patients successfully completing the 100-day programme.”

“Currently, 62 patients are admitted in the centre, which has 10 beds allotted by the government, and 27 beds managed by the NGO,” she added.

Tirap SP Singjatla Singpho commended the management of the CMHDDRC for their humanitarian efforts over the past four years and the successful recovery of 378 patients.

He urged students to stay away from drugs, and encouraged the recovering addicts to “carry the message you have received throughout your life’s journey.”

Khonsa ADC Tana Bapu also spoke. (DIPRO)