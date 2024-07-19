Prog on ‘school soil health’

BANA, 18 Jul: A programme on ‘school soil health’ was jointly conducted at Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) here on Wednesday by the East Kameng KVK and the district agriculture office.

About 197 participants, including EMRS students and teachers, specialists from the KVK, Bana ADO Seema Tungi, and ATMA staff attended the programme, during which Tungi highlighted the importance of soil and sustainable agriculture.

Knowledge on soil sample collection method and the dos and don’ts at the time of soil collection were imparted by KVK agronomy expert Dr W Purnima Devi.

The teachers and students were also apprised of android-based soil collection, and the method of soil collection was demonstrated by soil science expert AK Pandey.