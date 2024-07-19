Training prog on soya milk, tofu

ANINI, 18 Jul: Twenty-five members of different self-help groups of Dibang Valley district participated in a hands-on training programme on preparation of soya milk and tofu (soya paneer), organised here by the KVK on Wednesday.

During the training, the entire procedure of making soya milk and soya paneer from soya bean was demonstrated to the participants.

“Two of the attendees carried out the whole process under the supervision of the facilitator, so as to fulfill the motive of learning by doing,” the KVK informed in a release.

“The purpose of choosing the topic of the training was to promote value addition of soya bean, as the crop is abundantly grown in Dibang Valley,” it said.

The programme was facilitated by home science expert Dani Oyang, and was sponsored by the Agricultural Technology Management Agency.

The KVK head, along with officials and staff was also present at the programme.