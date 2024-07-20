3 bills introduced in Assembly on first day of budget session

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: Three bills were introduced on the first day of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly’s budget session on Friday, including one that seeks to curb irregularities and use of unfair means in recruitment examinations.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Public Examination (Measures to Prevent Unfair Means in Recruitment) Bill, while the Arunachal Pradesh Amending Bill and the Balipara/Tirap/Sadiya Frontier Tract Jhum Land Regulation (Amendment) Bill were tabled by two other state ministers.

The bill on recruitment tests is aimed at providing effective measures to prevent and curb offences of question paper leaks and use of unfair means in examinations for the purpose of recruitment to any post under the state government, officials said.

A provision dealing with designation of a special court for speedy trial of such offences has also been provided in the bill, they said.

According to the bill, any person resorting to such unfair means would be punished with imprisonment for a term not less than three years, which may be extended to five years, and with a fine up to Rs 1 crore.

Law Minister Kento Jini introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Amending Bill, which will substitute the words Indian Penal Code 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act 1872 by the words Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adiniyam 2023, respectively, in several state Acts.

The Balipara/Tirap/Sadiya Frontier Tract Jhum Land Regulation Bill in its amended form was tabled by Land Management Minister Balo Raja. The bill deals with land compensation procedures. (PTI)