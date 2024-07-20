Edn, health sectors in focus in 2nd session of assembly

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 19 Jul: The education and health sectors were the focal point of discussion in the second session of the 8th Legislative Assembly, as the legislative members called for drastic reformation of the two sectors.

Participating in the motion of thanks, Bordumsa-Diyun MLA Nikh Kamin drew the government’s attention to the deplorable condition of the educational infrastructure in his constituency.

“When you go to the government schools, infrastructures are in a sorry state. For example, in Bordumsa area, the schools do not have basic facilities and do not have ceilings,” Kamin said.

He argued that the current state of the schools in his constituency is such that “they are not fit to be called educational institutions,” and appealed to the chief minister and the education minister to intervene and transform the education scenario there.

“I hope that under the chief minister and the education minister the state’s education scenario will change,” he said.

Kamin also drew the government’s attention to the health sector, and urged the health minister to “create a robust health delivery system, including availability of free medicines for the common people.”

“There is shortage of doctors; the government should pay attention to the work culture and streamline the health sector,” he said.

Borduria MLA Wangling Lowangdong in his speech underlined the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER)-2024, vis-à-vis the education scenario of the state.

Emphasising that the education sector needs extra attention, he pointed out that the ASER report “highlights the significant deficiency in basic reading in the government schools.”

Lowangdong said that “34 per cent of our youths in Papum Pare district could not read Class 2-level English text, and only 39.9 per cent could solve simple arithmetic problems.”

“Due to low enrollment, 400 schools have been closed. Shortage of teachers is there for all of us to see. Four hundred more assistant professors are needed in the government colleges,” he added, and urged the government to pay attention to the issues.

NPP MLA Thangwang Wangham suggested to the government to introduce digital libraries in the government schools.

Quotes of the day

# “Yeh sarkar ka paas chamta hai.” – Mutchu Mithi, applauding the chief minister Pema Khandu-led government while participating in the motion of thanks.

# “Mera Tali constituency mein pehle road connectivity ka issue thha, lekin abi land hi kam hogya, road hi road ban gya.” – Tali MLA Jikke Tako.

# “I could not agree more on bottom-up approach in planning. Planning cannot be from the top. The panchayat leaders, gram chairpersons, zillas – they are the people and this is the way forward.” – Yachuli MLA Toko Tatung.

# “Bordumsa ke youth capital ko foreign sochta hai.” Bordumsa MLA Nikh Kamin.

# “Government ka paas poisa nei hai bolta hai. Jo kuch business establish karta hai woh kud transformer karidna padta hai.” Nikh Kamin.

# “Team Arunachal means hamare rajya mein rehne wala log sarkar ka ek ek hissa hai.” Dr Mohesh Chai, participating in the motion of thanks.

# “When we talk about transformation, ideological transformation, transformation of our thought process, transformation of mindset and transformation of behavioral activities is important.” Thangwang Wangham.