Fresh report of encroachment in Kathan area surfaces

[ Pisi Zauing ]

KATHAN, 19 Jul: In yet another instance of the same nature, dozen of Chakma families from M’pen area in Changlang district have reportedly encroached on large plots of land in Kathan village in Wakro circle of Lohit district.

Recently, the Mishmi residents of Kathan village in a complaint letter to the Wakro ADC alleged that Dharma Charan Chakma, Ujit Chakma, Kalachan Chakma, Shaktiman Chakma and Baley Chakma,along with others from Deban area, have mobilised around 20-30 Chakma families of M’pen in Miao circle to settle down there illegally.

The villagers further alleged that the Chakma families are cultivating arecanut and bananas, alongwith carrying out other agricultural activities in Kathan area.

The Mishmi villagers further alleged that “several wooden structures have been erected in a large area in Kathan to accommodate the new families coming from M’pen area.”

In response to the public complaint, the ADC has directed the Wakro police station OC to “initiate immediate inquiry and submit report by 19 July for further action.”

The OC has been directed to instruct the encroachers to refrain from such illegality, in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the area.

The ADC has also directed the OC to immediately deploy adequate police forces in the area to thwart any threat of violence.

The demarcation of the boundary between Lohit and Changlang districts was finalised in 2022 after several rounds of negotiations between the Mishmi and the Singphos of the N’khumsang Territorial Council, under the initiative of the Changlang and the Lohit district administrations.

During the boundary demarcation, the Chakmas of Deban area had been directed by the Changlang district administration to refrain from any kind of encroachment in the future.