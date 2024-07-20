Ensure protection of children through vaccination: DC

PASIGHAT, 19 Jul: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu on Friday called for 100per cent immunisation coverage in every health centre of the district, in order to ensure that “every child is protected from vaccine preventable diseases.”

The DC was addressing a review meeting on the district task force for immuni-sation’s routine immuni-sation (RI) coverage during the first quarter of this year.

DMO Dr Komling Perme stressed on carrying out proper household surveys in the villages and the urban areas “as the basis for successful implementation of the micro-plan for RI.”

Dr Perme also called for “proactive efforts to cover floating population under the immunisation programme.”

“All health centres must be prepared for National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification to meet the 50 per cent target by 2025 and 100 per cent NQAS certification of health facilities, covering the district hospital, PHCs, CHCs and UPHCs by 2026,” the DMO said.

The meeting also highlighted the requirement of ASHAs as ASHAs are overburdened in the urban health centres.

DRCHO Dr N Angu delivered a presentation highlighting the status of the RI, and measles and rubella immunisation at the PHCs in Ruksin, Mebo and Pasighat blocks, BPGH, and the FRU in Ruksin.

Dr Angu also highlighted “the award of quality certification of HWCs of Berung and the FRU of Ruksin under NQAS and Laqshya programme.”

WHO RRT & routine immunisation consultant Dr Aishwarya RG shared inputs for strengthening RI in rural and urban areas. (DIPRO)