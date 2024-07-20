‘Poshan bhi, padhai bhi’ prog

AALO, 19 Jul: The West Siang women & child development department conducted a programme themed ‘Poshan bhi, padhai bhi’ from 16 to 18 July at Gumin Kiin here for the anganwadi workers (AWW) of the West Siang ICDS project and the Gensi ICDS project.

During the programme, Liromoba CDPO Y Bagradelivered an orientation speech on ‘Poshan bhi, padhai bhi’ and early childhood care and education (EECE), while instructor Dojum Riba imparted awareness on “introduction and development areas, activities, structure in AWCs and home visit.”

Dr Jumpie Ete spoke on malnutrition and “the importance of nutrition in children aged 0-6 years, pregnant and lactating mothers, and adolescents.” She spoke also on screening differently-abled children and their inclusion.

Aalo East CDPO Horda Jini spoke about parental engagement and community mobilisation for ECCE and Poshan, and Aalo West CDPO YR Ete emphasised on ensuring proper growth monitoring.

Supervisor Tongam Riba delivered a presentation on using the Poshan Tracker 20.4 and 20.6, while Aalo West LDC Toli Riba trained the AWWs on supportive supervision. The SA, the SUP and the GS of Aalo West and Aalo East provided hands-on training to the AWWs on TLM.

Around 300 individuals participated in the programme, including supervisors, gram sevikas, AWWs from the West Siang ICDS project and the Gensi ICDS project. (DIPRO)