DAPORIJO, 20 Jul: An official team of Upper Subansiri district administration led by ADC Gamtum Padu and EAC Taya Yullu evicted all the illegal constructions in burial ground here on Saturday.

The evicted materials were confiscated by police in presence of magistrate.

Reiterating district administration’s zero tolerance policy towards illegal encroachment within township, Padu asked the public not to encroach land in future. (DIPRO)