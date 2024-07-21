NHPC & its director (personnel) conferred with ET HR World Awards

GURUGRAM, 20 Jul: NHPC director (personnel) Uttam Lal has been conferred with coveted “ET HR World Future Skills L&D Leaders Gold Award 2024” in individual awards category.

In organizational awards category, NHPC has also been conferred with “ET HR World Future Skills Gold Award 2024 for Diversity & Inclusion Learning Initiatives.”

Awards were presented in a glittering award ceremony held here on Thursday. Uttam Lal along with his team comprising executive director (HR), Lucas Guria, GGM (Medical Services) Dr. Kamla Fartyal, and other HR professionals received the awards.

Uttam Lal was conferred with “”L&D Leaders Gold Award” for his employee centric L&D Initiatives implemented in NHPC, newly introduced employees engagement activities, OD interventions, employee first approach with human touch and also acknowledging his illustrative service career spanning over 35 years.

On the other hand, the NHPC was conferred with “ET HR World Future Skills Gold Award 2024 for D&I Learning Initiatives” acknowledging its stakeholders centric advent, transforming diversity and inclusion initiatives across employees levels and also in recognition to “untiring and dedicated efforts of NHPC employees who hail from diversified backgrounds but are united for serving the country with pride and honour.”

Caption: Uttam Lal along with his team receiving the awards.