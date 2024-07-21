I-Day football tournament starts in Tawang

TAWANG, 20 Jul: The Independence Day Football Tournament-2024 commenced on Saturday at the newly inaugurated FIFA standard artificial football turf at the Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium in Tawang.

The tournament was opened by Abbot Shelding Tulku Thupten Tender of the Tawang monastery, who led prayers for universal peace and the welfare of all sentient beings.

The inaugural event was attended by, among other, Chosrig Affairs chairman Jambey Wangdi, Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier V.S Rajput, Tawang ADC Sang Khandu, and MMT secretary-general Rinchin Norbu.

This year’s tournament features 46 teams from across Tawang district, and is being jointly organised by the Tawang District Sports Association (TDSA), the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, the All Tawang District Students’ Union, the Tawang District Football Association, and the Tawang brigade of the Indian Army, under the supervision of the District Sports Authority and the district administration.

A total of 140 matches will be played, with 104 matches featuring men’s teams and 36 matches featuring women’s teams. The tournament will run until Independence Day.

During the opening ceremony, TDSA secretary Urgen Dorjee emphasized the importance of sports in keeping the youths away from drugs, and maintaining fitness and health.

Koncho Tashi was presented with a ‘certificate of achievement’ for representing India in the Asian Football Championship, held in Tajikistan, taking Indian futsal into the FIFA ranking for the first time, and being part of first-ever international futsal match played by the Indian national futsal team in Bahrain.

The inaugural match saw D-Club Jang face off against Prime United Tawang. D-Club Jang secured a decisive victory with a score of 7-0. (DIPRO)