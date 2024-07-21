DC takes stocks of development activities in Baririjo

DAPORIJO, 20 Jul: Upper Subansiri deputy commissioner Tasso Gambo visited Baririjo circle on Saturday and took stock of the development activities, during a meeting with the officers, PR leaders and general public.

During his visit, the DC inspected the PHC, govt. secondary school and tourist lodges. He also visited flood affected areas and assessed damages caused during the recent flood in Baririjo circles.

The DC was accompanied by Dumporijo ADC Rido Tarak, CO K. Namchom, DDMO Annie Yangfo, DTO J. Jemar Dubi and DACO Taw Ekke. (DIPRO)