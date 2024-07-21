Police conduct inspection of shops near schools, seize tobacco products

ITANAGAR, 20 Jul: Unannounced mass inspection of various shops located within 100 meters of school premises was conducted by the Chimpu police station team here on Saturday.

The team led by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi and OC inspector Neeraj Nishant, SI S.K Jha and ASI Manish Kumar under

the supervision of Itanagar SP Rohit Rajbir Singh, inspected shops near the school premises of VKV, SLSA, KV2 and other nearby schools and seized various tobacco items from the shops.

Capital deputy commissioner Talo Potom also joined the surprise inspection and issued warnings to the defaulters, stating that “they will face legal action under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) if found committing the same offense in the future.”

Similar raids will be intensified in the coming days to reinforce compliance and promote a good atmosphere around educational institutions, the DC added.