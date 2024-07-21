Consulate general in Kolkata hosts U.S. National Day

KOLKATA, 20 Jul: The U.S. Consulate General, Kolkata on Saturday, hosted the U.S. National Day event to celebrate the 248th year of American independence, the 230th year of the U.S. presence in Kolkata, and U.S.-India collaboration in space.

Joining the celebrations, U.S. ambassador to India Eric Garcetti emphasized, “We celebrate all the many small steps and giant leaps the United States and India have taken together – and all

the other milestones we’ve marked along our journey – as we build a future-focused relationship that extends from the seabed to the stars, and beyond.”

Consul general Melinda Pavek in her address said, “From the seas of 1794 to the stars of 2024, we salute the small steps and giant leaps that have turned this U.S.-India moment into global momentum for the betterment of democracy.”

Chief secretary to the government of West Bengal B.P. Gopalika was also present on the occasion.