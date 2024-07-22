Chimpu police conducts community outreach prog

CHIMPU, 21 Jul: Continuing its Samvad (dialogue) with the villagers under the community outreach programme, a team of Chimpu police station has conducted an interactive session with locals at Batt village here on Sunday.

During the programme, police team led by Itanagar SDPO Kengo Dirchi and Chimpu PS OC Inspector N. Nishant interacted with villagers and youths, and sensitized them on new criminal laws and drug menace. The team also provided safety tips for parking vehicles at night to prevent two-wheeler theft.

Further, the team discussed mobile theft reporting through the CEIR portal, encouraged CCTV installation, identified grey areas to intensify police patrolling with villagers, and promoted the use of Dial 112 (ERSS) for distress calls.

Additionally, the program highlighted new initiatives taken by Itanagar Capital Police and raised awareness about actions against COTPA violations, for selling tobacco within 100 meters of school campuses. The team also informed the gathering about the actions against selling liquor in grocery shops without a license.