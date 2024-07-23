Indigenous faith orgs, CBOs hold meet, resolve to support Gurukul-based model of indigenous edu.

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: Representatives of indigenous faith organizations/community based organizations of the 5 major indigenous communities namely, Nyishi, Adi, Galo, Apatani and Tagin, convened a general body meeting headed by DPCCT chairman Katung Wahge, at HIM International School, Jollang here on Sunday, to discuss education policy and support the existing Gurukuls of the respective communities.

The organizations during the meeting, extended their support to the recent proposal to include Gurukul-based model of indigenous education as pioneered by Donyi Polo Cultural & Charitable Trust (DPCCT), as an integral part of the Arunachal Pradesh State Education Policy.

The organizations also resolved to actively engage with the

existing Gurukuls through financial and material support, and participation in the formulation of indigenous curriculum.

“This significant development highlights the communities’ collective desire to preserve their rich cultural heritage and traditions by integrating them into the formal education system,” the Donyi Polo Cultural & Charitable Trust said in its release.

Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, DPCCT secretary Pai Dawe, trustees of DPCCT and SMC representatives from each of the Gurukuls also attended the meeting.