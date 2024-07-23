CM assures equitable distribution of funds

Assembly passes Balipara, Tirap, Sadiya Frontier Tract Jhum Land Regulation (Amendment) bill

ITANAGAR, Jul 22: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday reiterated his commitment to ensuring equitable distribution of development funds across all districts. Participating in the ‘motion of thanks’ to the Governor’s address delivered in the first session of the Eight Legislative Assembly on June 15, the CM said suggestions put by various members irrespective of party affiliations would be honoured by the state government. He emphasised the crucial role of connectivity in the state’s development journey, aiming to achieve a ‘Viksit Arunachal’ by 2047, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a prosperous India.

Highlighting significant strides in overcoming communication challenges such as road, air, railway, and digital connectivity, Khandu credited these advancements to sustained attention from the central government. He acknowledged connectivity as a historical impediment to development and noted that since assuming office in July 2016, his administration has prioritised enhancing infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Khandu outlined ambitious plans to connect all remaining villages in Arunachal Pradesh with road and mobile networks within the next five years. He cited a nine-fold increase in road construction pace over the past eight years and a 143 per cent expansion of the state’s national highway network due to initiatives spearheaded by Modi. In terms of tourism, Khandu reported a remarkable 141 per cent rise in domestic tourist visits and a 36 per cent increase in foreign tourist arrivals. In healthcare, over 7 lakh people have benefited from the Chief Minister Aroygya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY), while one lakh women have been connected to various schemes through self-help groups. Additionally, more than 20,000 farmers have been supported under schemes promoting self-reliant agriculture, he added.

Advocating for a development framework anchored in transparency and accountability, Khandu encouraged proactive participation from legislators across party lines to achieve a robust Gross State Happiness Index.

Taking part in the discussion, lone Congress member Kumar Waii suggested a change in the state’s land policy by giving ownership to people so that seeking finance to start business from banks by people could be made easier.

PPA legislator Nabam Vivek suggested the government for prioritising the health and education sectors while Independent member Laisam Simai suggested for including the Indo-Myanmar border under the Centre’s ambitious vibrant village programme in the state.

During the day, the Assembly passed the Balipara, Tirap, Sadiya Frontier Tract Jhum Land Regulation bill in its amended form through voice vote. State Urban Development and Land Management minister Balo Raja had introduced the Bill on July 19, the first day of the budget session of the state assembly. The Bill will deal with land compensation procedures in the state. (PTI)

Quotes of the day

# “Agar hospital main medicines diya hai toh patients kiyun bahar pharmacy se kharidta hai,” Pani Taram Koloriang MLA on health service system.

# “Assurance dena toh taklif hoga,” Biyuram Waghe minister for health while responding to Dirang MLA Phurpa Tsering on Dialysis Center at Dirang.

# “Abhi who rasta ko jalebi bana raha hai,” Thangwang Wangham Longding MLA

# “Talo Mugli was father of Kamle,” Rotom Tebin MLA Raga

# “Cinema hall ticket lia jesa, itna MoUs signed kia. Na nadi ko dekha na jameen ko deka,” Kumar Waii MLA Bameng seeking details on hydro power MoUs with power developers.