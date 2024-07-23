KVK organizes capacity building prog for farmers

BASAR, 22 Jul: A day-long capacity building-cum-demonstration programme on natural farming for farmers was organized by ICAR-KVK, West Siang, at Darka village on Monday.

Head of the ICAR-KVK Dr. Manoj Kumar highlighted the importance of the ongoing national project “Out scaling of natural farming through KVKs.”

KVK scientist Dr. Kangabam Suraj spoke about the significance of natural farming and encouraged farmers to adopt it for conservation of beneficial soil microorganism, soil fertility, environment, protection of human health and to boost farmers’ income.

He also explained the principles of natural farming and demonstrated the preparation of ‘bheejamrit,’ ‘jeevamrit’ and ‘astras’ for effective management of disease and pest in various crops.

Another KVK scientist Dr. Praveen Kumar highlighted on Kisan Credit Card, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana, Bhartiya Prakritik Krishi Paddati Scheme and National Agriculture Market (E-Nam) for socio-economic empowerment of farmers and their livelihood.

Articles on natural farming written in English and Hindi were distributed among the farmers.

A total of 45 farmers attended the programme.