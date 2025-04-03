NEHR seeks re-evaluation of Etalin hydro EIA, SIA, and land acquisition

[ Indu Chukhu ]

ITANAGAR, 2 April: Northeast Human Rights (NEHR) on Wednesday requested a re-evaluation of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), Social Impact Assessment (SIA), and land acquisition for the Etalin Hydro Project (EHP) (3097 MW) in Dibang Valley district, citing that the project was scrapped in early 2023 due to discrepancies found in the original EIA.

NEHR stated that the ministry of environment, forest, and climate change (MOEFCC) has deemed the existing EIA flawed and outdated, thereby rejecting the proposal in its current form. The ministry has requested the state government to submit a revised proposal that aligns with the latest guidelines and regulations.

NEHR further mentioned that the MOEFCC reminded the state government in a letter dated 22nd December (vide no. 1/60877/2023) that over ten years have passed since the initial proposal. During this period, several amendments and changes have been introduced in the guidelines and rules under the Van (Sanrakshan evam Samvardhan) Adhiniyam, 1980.

Meanwhile, NEHR chairperson adv. Ebo Mili stated that the land identified for diversion has undergone changes, necessitating a fresh evaluation. Mili urged that a new EIA and SIA be conducted to reflect current environmental and social conditions. He also sought to make the updated EIA and SIA reports public for further scrutiny and transparency.

NEHR stressed that no compensation should be released until all necessary requirements have been met and thoroughly scrutinized. The union also urged the state government to re-survey the land acquisition rather than relying on outdated surveys to ensure accuracy and fairness.

NEHR also emphasized, “It is imperative that all due diligence is followed to prevent any ecological, environmental, and social repercussions arising from the implementation of the project without proper reassessment.”

On 6th January 2025, a notification for work permission was issued by deputy commissioner of Dibang Valley, Pagli Sora, granting permission to SJVN Limited for the establishment of Ground Control Points (GCPs), the carrying of equipment and material, and the construction of six RCC pillars at the proposed Hydro Power sites of Emini (500 MW), Amulin (420 MW), and Mihumdon (400 MW) for survey work and preparation of the feasibility report for each project.

Earlier, in January 2023, assistant inspector general of forests Dr. Dheeraj Mittal, wrote a letter to the principal secretary (forests), department of forest and environment, government of Arunachal Pradesh, regarding the diversion of 1165.66 ha (including 91.331 ha of underground area) of forest land for the construction of the Etalin Hydro Electric Project (EHEP) (3097 MW) in Dibang Valley district by M/s Etalin Hydro Electric Power Company Limited, Arunachal Pradesh.

Mittal wrote, “I am directed to refer to the government of Arunachal Pradesh’s letter No. FOR.279/CONS/2010/10012-18 dated 27.10.2014 on the above-mentioned subject seeking prior approval of the central government under Section-2 of the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, which envisages the construction of the Etalin Hydro Electric Project (3097 MW) in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh by M/s Etalin Hydro Electric Power Company Limited, Arunachal Pradesh.”

He mentioned that the proposal was considered in the Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) meeting held on 27.12.2022, and the detailed minutes of the meeting are available at www.parivesh.nic.in.

The letter reflected that the Committee had a detailed discussion and deliberation with the nodal officer of Arunachal Pradesh. It stated, “After reviewing the facts of the proposal and submissions made by the nodal officer, the Committee observed that the original proposal was sent by the state government way back in 2014. It is imperative to review the facts and figures presented by the state government, especially with regard to the number of trees that need to be felled. In this regard, a robust empirical estimate is needed, and the state government may seek consultation with the Forest Survey of India (FSI). Further, the concerns regarding biodiversity and protection of wildlife need further assessment and safeguards.”

The letter also mentioned that the Sub-Committee, headed by Dr. Sanjay Deshmukh, had recommended that the multi-seasonal biodiversity study be carried forward to include a multi-seasonal replicate study, as desired by the FAC earlier. A cumulative impact assessment, considering other hydro-power projects in the Dibang Valley, was also recommended. Additionally, the IRO had made certain observations in a letter dated 6th October 2020 regarding the cost-benefit analysis, and the state government was advised to offer comments or submit a revised cost-benefit analysis.

The letter highlighted that in earlier approved projects where forest clearance has been granted, there is a poor record of compliance with conditions stipulated by the FAC. Further, the FAC took note of submissions made by the state nodal officer that there are numerous representations objecting to the present proposal and already approved projects. As a result, certain projects have not yet started, and others remain incomplete. In light of this, the FAC requested the state government to review the status of all approved projects, including operationalization, execution, and compliance with Stage-I and Stage-II conditions, and submit a status report to the ministry at the earliest.

Regarding the 424.83 ha of land to be handed over to the state forest department after the commissioning of the project, further details such as KML files of various pockets of land to be handed back, the R&R plan for reclamation, and other aspects were required. The state government was advised to consider the recommendations submitted by the Sub-Committee under Dr. Sanjay Deshmukh and take necessary action accordingly.

Mittal also requested the government of Arunachal Pradesh to take appropriate action in the matter as per the recommendations of the FAC.