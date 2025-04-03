State cabinet takes key decisions on Kalai II Hydro, CMBSS

ITANAGAR, 2 Apr: The state cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, decided to extend the scope of the Chief Minister’s Bal Seva Scheme (CMBSS), enhance the pension under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme (CMSSS), and approved the grant of 50% SGST reimbursement for the 1200 MW Kalai II Hydro Electric Project.

According to the cabinet decision, CMBSS will now provide support to all registered orphaned children in the state. Earlier, the benefits of the scheme were available only to COVID orphans. With the extension, the scheme will also be extended to all orphaned children of the state registered under the Baal Swaraj Portal, residing in Child Care Institutions, and declared as ‘Child in Need of Care and Protection’ under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

These children will be provided with financial assistance of Rs. 1500 per month per child until the age of 18 years. This amount will be in addition to any other assistance provided under the Mission Vatsalya scheme under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. Additionally, a provision for a laptop or tablet will be made for those beneficiaries who have entered Class 11, college, or a vocational course.

The state govt has approved the enhancement of pension amounts under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme. The pension amounts for all three components of the scheme-old age pension, disability pension, and widow pension—have been increased by Rs. 300 per month.

Furthermore, the age eligibility for availing widow pension has been lowered from 40 years to 18 years, making the Chief Minister’s Widow Pension Scheme universal. The enhancements and the lowering of the age criteria for the widow pension scheme will empower the elderly, differently-abled individuals, and widows, benefiting over 50,000 beneficiaries through enhanced social security provisions.

The enhanced pensions and the lowering of the age criteria for widow beneficiaries will cost the state exchequer about Rs. 18.50 crore annually.

The Cabinet also approved the grant of up to 50% SGST reimbursement for the Kalai II Hydro Electric Project (1200 MW) to enhance its financial viability. The Kalai II HEP, located on the Lohit River in Anjaw district, will be implemented by M/s THDCIL, a central public sector undertaking (CPSU), in joint venture with the state government. The project entails a cumulative investment of nearly Rs. 14,000 crore and is expected to generate Rs. 318 crore in free power and Rs. 2.2 crore in Local Area Development Fund every year after commissioning. This project is part of the 13 stalled large HEPs that were rejuvenated by the state government through the signing of MoAs with 4 CPSUs in 2023.

The Kalai II HEP is estimated to generate around 1,700 direct employment opportunities, with a significant portion of these opportunities reserved for eligible locals of Arunachal Pradesh. The project will also create significant self-employment and entrepreneurship opportunities through infrastructure development and ancillary services. Local communities will benefit from enhanced infrastructure, including roads, healthcare, and educational facilities, fostering long-term socioeconomic growth. The project will upskill local workers, create a pool of skilled labor, and boost regional economic activity, contributing to Arunachal Pradesh’s development.

In its meeting, the Cabinet further approved the assignment of the rural development deputy director to implement RD and CSS schemes in the districts. This decision is a result of the Government of India discontinuing the DRDA in 2022, making the post of project director defunct. The in-principle approval is to replace the post of PD with deputy director (RD).

The Cabinet observed that for the implementation, monitoring, and evaluation of centrally sponsored schemes, a district RD office headed by a deputy director is needed in all the districts. Additionally, this move will provide career progression for RD cadre officers.

The Cabinet also reviewed the detailed status and progress of the Assam-Arunachal boundary matter. (CMO’s PR Cell)