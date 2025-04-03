Anjaw cut off

[ Bengia Ajum ]

HAWAI, 2 Apr: Anjaw district remains cut off from the rest of the state after a portion of the road was washed away in the Monpani area on Wednesday morning due to heavy rainfall. The area is located 10 km from Hayuliang town. The district has been experiencing heavy rainfall for the past few days, and the Tezu-Hawai road, the lifeline of Anjaw district, remains closed.

Speaking to this daily, Anjaw SP Rikke Kamsi informed that efforts to restore the road are underway. “Restoration work is in full swing. As per assurances from NHIDCL officials, it will take at least 3 days to complete the restoration,” said the SP. He further expressed concern that more portions of the road may be washed away if the rain continues. “Significant cracks have been observed on the road, which could cause more portions to be washed away. Today, the district administration held a meeting with landowners, NHIDCL, etc. A new alignment has been proposed as a permanent solution,” said SP Kamsi.

A border district, Anjaw is one of the remotest districts of the state, and the Tezu-Hawai road, the lifeline of the district, often gets washed away during the monsoon season due to heavy rainfall.