Natung assures to make all women police stations functional

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: Home minister Mama Natung informed that all the notified Women Police Stations (WPS) across the state will be made functional in phases. The home minister was responding to Borduria-Bogapani MLA Wanglin Lowangdong’s starred question regarding WPS Khonsa.

Natung added that 21 WPS were notified under Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s government in 2018 to address women-related issues. However, due to the Covid pandemic, only seven WPSs – Tawang, Seppa, Itanagar, Ziro, Aalo, Pasighat and Tezu – were able to become functional.

He also mentioned that the lack of required infrastructure, other necessary components, and delays in sanctioning manpower were factors contributing to the non-functioning of the remaining 14 notified WPSs. He assured the house that the remaining WPSs would be made functional in phases.

Lowangdong argued that the Tirap, Changlang and Longding belt have witnessed numerous women-related crimes. He cited the recent custodial death of a woman prisoner in Changlang, attributing it to the absence of a separate women’s police station.

“In the TCL belt, there are many cases related to women, such as narcotic substance cases. I seek a precise answer from the government instead of mere assurances,” said Lowangdong.