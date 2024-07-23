GoAP terminated 53 MoAs as power developers fail to commence projects on time: DyCM

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein informed the house on Monday that the government has so far terminated 53 Memoranda of Agreements (MoAs) after issuing show cause notices to private power developers. DCM was responding to Congress MLA Kumar Waii’s starred question regarding the status of hydro power MoAs with power developers.

“The State Govt has terminated 53 MoAs after issuing show cause/intent to terminate notices, due to the failure of the companies to commence implementation on time. Out of the total terminated projects, 11 projects have been allotted to interested developers, including Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs),” DCM said in response to Waii, adding that the government is considering terminating MoAs with non-serious and underperforming developers.

DCM further informed that the remaining 42 projects will be re-allotted to interested developers. The government has issued show cause notices/intent to terminate notices to 73 developers due to their failure to commence project implementation.

“If the developers’ replies are not satisfactory, their MoAs will be terminated,” he added.

The DCM also informed the house that on August 12, 2023, MoAs for 12 projects were signed in the presence of the Union Power Minister with CPSUs. The total installed capacity of these 12 projects is 12,723 Megawatts, with an investment of Rs. 1,35,360 crores.

“It is a pleasure to inform the house that the Dibang multipurpose project has commenced construction activities at the project site. The project is being executed in mission mode and is expected to be completed by 2032. As of June 30, 2024, the project has achieved an overall physical progress of 12.22%,” DCM said.

He added that the state government is conducting regular review meetings with developers to ensure sustainable economic development, timely project completion, increased power generation, and accelerated project progress.

Waii had sought details on the total number of MoUs and MoAs for power project development in Arunachal Pradesh that have been terminated or withdrawn. He also inquired about the government’s actions against defaulting developers.

The Deputy Chief Minister further explained that the delay in implementing the power grid project in Changlang district is due to issues with forest clearance, working permissions, and right-of-way clearances. He responded to Nampong MLA Laisam Simai’s starred question on the reasons for the delay, affirming that Changlang district will be connected to the power grid by 2025.