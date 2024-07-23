11 rehab centre employees arrested after one dies

[ Bengia Ajum ]

PASIGHAT, 22 Jul: The Pasighat police under East Siang district have arrested 11 persons after the death of one Olip Litin Mukerje in mysterious circumstances here at Serene Life Rehab Centre. All the 11 arrested are employees of the rehab centre based in the Gumin Nagaar area run by one Nason Borang. The arrestees include management in charge of rehab Danial Jerang and his assistant Kanam Dai.

East Siang SP Dr. Sachin Singhal while confirming the arrests to this daily shared that police are further investigating the case based on the FIR lodged by the mother of the deceased.

In the FIR lodged here in the police station, Mohimang Litin, mother of the deceased Mukerje alleged that members of NGO Women Against Social Evils (WASE) and Serene Life Rehab Centre were responsible for his death.

“On 28 June 2024, my son was taken away from the house of my son’s friend alleging him of using drugs by members of WASE and he was kept in the rehab centre. I requested the Rehab Centre to allow me to meet my son but they say that until 45 days parents are not allowed to meet their ward. The Rehab Centre asked me to pay Rs. 12,000/- after my son is released from the Centre. It seems the WASE and the private Rehab Centre work hand in glove,” she alleged in the FIR. She alleged that her son was brought dead to the BPGH by the rehab authorities for post-mortem and she was never informed about her son’s condition. She sought action against WASE and the rehab centre holding them responsible for the death of her son.

The police team which visited the rehab centre found that it was operating without obtaining due permission from the concerned departments. As per the police source, a few of the inmates wanted to get out of the centre, leading to an altercation with the management. They were subsequently punished and physically beaten with sticks and batons. The beating proved fatal for Olip Litin Mukerje.

Based on the disclosure statement of one of the apprehended accused, a few of the sticks and batons used as weapons of offence were recovered from the centre.

“Inquest and PME proceedings were carried out by following all medico-legal formalities. A medical examination of 15 other inmates who suffered injuries was also conducted. Further investigation and detailed recording of statements of injured inmates and alleged accused persons is underway to ascertain more facts and evidence,” police added. (With input from DIPRO East Siang)