Road critical for economic development: CM

ITANAGAR, 22 Jul: Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the critical role of road connectivity in unlocking Arunachal Pradesh’s economic potential during a recent legislative session. He highlighted that despite abundant resources, inadequate connectivity has hindered the state’s growth, preventing the conversion of resources into revenue. Khandu outlined his government’s commitment to prioritize improvements in both road and digital connectivity in the upcoming years.

He noted significant progress in road construction speed, with a nine-fold increase in certain areas and a 143% increase in the national highway average. The Chief Minister also discussed plans for a frontier highway spanning approximately 2500 kilometers, covering both international borders and inter-district routes.

Regarding railways, Khandu acknowledged the transformative impact of recent railway connectivity initiatives, particularly citing plans to extend lines to Pasighat and

eastern Arunachal Pradesh, including the Hindu pilgrimage site of Parsuramkund. He further mentioned completed surveys for future railway connections to Tawang and Aalo.

In addition to roads and railways, the Chief Minister outlined plans under the UDAN scheme to enhance air connectivity by linking all advanced landing grounds with fixed-wing aircraft. He stressed the importance of legislative cooperation to achieve the goals outlined in the Governor’s address, including advancing the happiness index through proactive participation.

Meanwhile, MLA Laisam Simai urged the inclusion of Indo-Myanmar borders in the Vibrant Village Program, emphasizing their significance for development in the region.