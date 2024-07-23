Army jawan helps critically ill patient

[ Prem Chetry ]

BHALUKPONG, 22 Jul: Lance Naik Oram Sangchoju of 2nd Arunachal Scouts of Bomdila, an army jawan, saved a critically ill patient by assisting her to cross a blocked point near Tippi under Bhalukpong sub-division in West Kameng district early Monday morning, enabling her to reach the hospital in time. The patient needed urgent treatment at TIMeS Hospital in Tezpur, Assam but was stranded due to bad landslide.

“I was returning from Itanagar when I encountered a road block at Lumum Falls near Tippi around 1:30 am. Many vehicles were stranded on both sides of the sliding zones,” he recounted.

He advised them to move their vehicles away from the sliding zone due to the risk of mudslides, recalling past incidents where vehicles had been washed away into the Kameng River.

Relatives of the patient expressed profound gratitude to Sangchoju for his bravery in risking his life to carry

the seriously ill patient on his back across the blocked point.

“I didn’t do anything extraordinary; it’s all about humanity. I heard the cries of the women accompanying a critically ill patient who needed urgent treatment at TIMeS Hospital in Tezpur, Assam,” said Sangchoju.

Commuters are hopeful for a permanent solution to the recurring blockages during the rainy season.