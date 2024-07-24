Awareness prog on PM Vishwakarma scheme held

AALO, 23 Jul: A meeting-cum-awareness programme on PM Vishwakarma Scheme was held at the ZPC’s conference hall in West Siang district on Tuesday for effective implementation of the scheme in the district.

The meeting, chaired by ZPC Tumpe Ete, aimed at providing end-to-end support to artisans and craftsmen.

Highlighting the scheme, DDI T. Raksap stated that all the GPCs have to get on boarded in PM Vishwakarma portal mandatorily. “The enrolment of beneficiaries will be followed by a three-step verification which will include verification at Gram Panchayat level, vetting and recommendation by the District Implementation Committee and approval by the Screening Committee. The scheme will provide benefits ‘recognition, skill up gradation, toolkit incentive, credit support and marketing support to the artisan and craft person,” Raksap said.

ZPC T. Ete advised all the GPCs to play crucial role and get on boarded in the portal as per guidelines.

All ZPMs and the few GPCs also spoke.

As per record available, more than 25 GPCs have got on boarded and around 150 beneficiaries have enrolled in the portal in West Siang as on 23 July.(DIPRO)