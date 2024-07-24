4-day special Aadhar enrollment camp at Ziro

ZIRO, 23 Jul: The Ziro-I ICDS Project, in collaboration with department of economics and statistics, Lower Subansiri district started the 4-day special Aadhar enrollment camps for pregnant women, nursing mothers, children (0-6 years) and adolescent girls at Punyo Panchayat Bhawan under Hong village here on Tuesday.

Attending the program, Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Vivek H.P said, “Today Aadhar has become a mandatory document to avail any government’s scheme and has also become an integral part of every department.”

Citing examples of beneficiaries left behind and schemes getting lapsed due to non-Aadhar enrollment, the DC informed that “under ‘Vidya Scheme,’ started in 2015, a girl child reading in Class VI is provided with an incentive of Rs. 10,000/- as fixed deposit in SBI bank account till she completes Class-XII. But due to lack of certain mandatory documents such as Aadhar linked bank account, many girl children in the district are unable to avail the scheme.”

The DC urged for educating the importance of Aadhar to all public in the district. He also said all the departments should work proactively to ensure beneficiaries avail govt. schemes without any hiccups including lack of Aadhar cards.

Lower Subansiri ZPC Pura Dollo appealed to the participants to avail the benefit of the camp by getting their Aadhar enrollments done and also to spread the news about the special camps to other villages.

Ziro-I ICDS Project CDPO Takhe Rinyo Bullo informed that during the four day camp, eight camps will also be setup at various Anganwadi Centres under Ziro-I ICDS project and the total targeted Aadhar enrollment of children was 439.

While appealing the ZPMs to identify if any person is still left out of Aadhar enrollment, resource person and assistant director of economics and statistics (ADES) Chiging Tamu said “the department of economics and statistics is committed to achieve and provide Aadhar number to each and every applicant whose documents are found correct and authentic.

ZPM Niichi Punyo Kathe also spoke on the occasion and commended the district administration and the nodal department for initiating such people friendly Aadhar enrollment camp. (DIPRO)