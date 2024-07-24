SAA director flags off state’s kick-boxing team for national c’ship

ITANAGAR, 23 Jul: Sports Authority of Arunachal director Gumnya Karbak flagged-off the state team for the Seniors & Masters National Kick-Boxing Championship 2024 scheduled to be held in Goa from 24 to 28 July.

The SAA also provided tracksuits to the team.

Acting president-cum-general secretary of Kick-Boxing Association of Arunachal Charu Govin also attended the flagging off ceremony.

The team: Tana Tagi Tara, Mallam Kabak, Robin Deori, Hem Taye, Bishal Barla and Rantu Sonowal.

Gopal Moran and Bialok Ragit are the coach and manager of the team.