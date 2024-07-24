Aalo MRC fixes rates of essential commodities

AALO, 23 Jul: The 12th Market Regulatory Committee (MRC) in Aalo in its meeting held at the West Siang DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday regulated and fixed the price rates of various essential commodities of the Aalo township.

The MRC members appealed to all the shopkeepers to cooperate and follow the rates fixed during the meeting.

T&C inspector Taba Kumar also appealed to the MRC members to implement the price fixed by them.

The meeting chaired by ADC-cum-MRC chairman Mabi Taipodia Jini also decided to ban the selling of roasted chicken on road side of Aalo township.

It was decided that “the district administration will identify the alternate location for selling of roasted chicken.”

Jini urged all the workers of unorganized sectors to enroll their details in the e-shram portals to get benefit from the government’s social security scheme.

Aalo West BDO Dongam Loya Nyodu highlighted the importance of E-shram and appealed to all the stakeholders to avail the benefits and enrol in the e-shram portal.

The meeting was attended by members of MRC, ATPWDS, all market welfare committees and administrative officers. (DIPRO