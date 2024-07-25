Arunachal to participate in Natl Hand to Hand Fighting Sports C’ship

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: A 15-member team from Arunachal Pradesh, including three officials, will participate in the 4th National Hand to Hand Fighting Sports Championship, 2024-25 scheduled to be held in Ashoknagar, Madhya Pradesh from 27 to 29 July.

Sports Authority of Arunachal Gumnya Karbak flagged off the team in the presence of AHFSA secretary general Bamang Toglik on Wednesday.

The team: Loa Kaku, Bamang Gungte, Bamang Tabang, Langpu Takio, Jaanson Takha, Likha Tamin,

Hina Prasar, Byabang Sakap, Joram Khope, Tassar Angelus Maku, Bamang Losik and Ruhi Maching.

Tassar Tite and Giogi Tagi are the coach and manager respectively, while Bamang Apo is the state representative.

The championship is being organized by Hand to Hand Fighting Sports Association of MP under the aegis of Hand to Hand Fighting Sports Federation of India.