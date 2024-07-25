TSGAP holds meet with Tibetan settlement officer

TENZING GAON, 24 Jul: A meeting of Tibet Support Group of Arunachal Pradesh (TSGAP) led by its president Tarh Tarak and Tibetan Settlement Officer (TSO) Rapten Tsering and his team was convened here in West Kameng on Wednesday.

It was attended by former MP and Core Group for Tibetan Cause – India national convener R.K Khrimey, TSGAP secretary general Nima Sange, secretary Sanjay Libasow, secretary Sangha Chakum, Shergoan ZPM Tsering Wangmo and host of officers and official of Tenzing Gaon Tibetan Settlement camp.

During the meeting, TSGAP president Tarh Tarak briefed on his recent visit to Tibet borders and interaction with people of the border area that inspired him to support the Tibetan cause and spoke about the emotional connection Arunachal people share with Tibetans. Tarak further implored the dignitaries to support

the Tibetan freedom struggle and assured to work for the basic welfare of the Tibetan community residing in Arunachal Pradesh. He also assured to take up the grievances placed by TSO with the state govt. for consideration. He further stressed the need to organize a series of programs to create awareness about Tibetans and Tibet issues so that such issues can be raised forward and supported in any forum at any level.

R.K Khrimey in his address emphasized on creating awareness of the Tibetan struggle among younger generations while underlining the potency of Indians’ voices in supporting Tibet’s strive for freedom.

Nima Sangey and ZPM Tsering Wangmo also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, TSO Rapten Tsering highlighted in detail the administration of Tenzing Gaon settlement camp and its activities. He informed them about the poor infrastructure development of health, education and road inside their settlement camp, which need state government assistance.