Budget focuses on health, education, infrastructure

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jul 24: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein presented a Rs. 993.08-crore deficit budget on Wednesday, with a 2.08 percent Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) target for 2024-25. The budget focuses on three major pillars: healthy human resources, robust infrastructure, and a vibrant economy centered around an enabling ecosystem of good governance and secure governance.

Presenting the budget in the house, DCM, who is also the finance and planning minister, stated, “The budget estimate is pegged at Rs. 35,840.79 crore, a 20.85 percent increase over the 2023-24 figure. I am delighted to inform you that we have achieved an impressive 186 percent expansion in the State Budget over the past nine years, reaching Rs. 35,840.79 Cr in BE 24-25. The Revised Estimate (RE) for the last fiscal year 2023-24 reflects a steady rise in our growth trajectory, paving the way for even greater outcomes by the end of the current fiscal year.”

The DCM added that the state has witnessed unprecedented economic growth, resulting in a 135 percent rise in GSDP and a 105 percent increase in per capita income.

“In this budget, I shall focus on three pillars: healthy human resources, robust infrastructure, and a vibrant economy centered around the enabling ecosystem of good governance and a secure environment,” Mein said.

Focusing on human resources, the minister of finance and planning allocated Rs. 2,139 crore for the education sector under Arun Shri Mission. This includes infrastructure buildings, education conclaves, integrated inventory assessment, and management systems for all government schools.

The Deputy Chief Minister declared 2024-25 as the “Year of Youth and Youth Aspiration,” allocating Rs. 100 crore towards various activities to empower and fulfill the aspirations of the youth. These include a holistic and inclusive approach across various sectors focusing on health, education, skill upgrading, tourism and sports, among others.

Stressing on the health sector in Arunachal, the finance minister allocated Rs. 709 crore for investment. “We aim to build a high-quality and affordable healthcare system for all citizens,” he said.

For the empowerment of women, the government allocated Rs. 372 crore for projects covering activities related to women and child development. The government also announced plans to construct 200 pink toilets across all districts, marking a significant step towards improving sanitation facilities for women.

In infrastructure development, the minister earmarked Rs.1,827 crore for the public works department and Rs. 830 crore for rural development.

To boost agriculture and allied sectors, the minister announced Rs. 621 crore. “Our agricultural goals include increasing the area under cultivation, enhancing productivity, improving remuneration for farmers, and boosting exports,” he announced.

For the augmentation and upgrade of power department infrastructure, the minister allocated Rs. 337 crore, and Rs. 287 crore for various initiatives in home correctional and fire services. The government also proposed Rs. 112 crore for the department of social justice empowerment and tribal affairs, and Rs. 61 crore for the department of indigenous affairs for the preservation, protection, and promotion of indigenous legacy.

Meanwhile, the department of planning felicitated winners of the three best suggestions of Jan Bhagidari 2024-25. The first prize was awarded to the Youth Mission for Clean River – “Revitalizing our rivers,” followed by the Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society for “Gender Empowerment and Supporting Women’s Welfare,” and Boken Jempen for his initiative on Clean and Green Environment.

Quotes of the day

# “Aapka Moo meh Ghee Sakar,” P.D Sona responding to Kumar Waii’s comment for a robust education policy.

# “Sabka questions toh education mein same jesa lagta hai,” Kumar Waii seeking education minister P.D Sona’s reply on education policy.

# “Officers shortage hote hue be COs ko kiyun deputation mein raka hua hai,” Jikke Tako on shortage of administrative officers.

# “Jitna b yahan MLA ata hai sadan mein ata hai koi research nei karta hai,” Nikh Kamin said praising MLA Toko Tatung for moving private member resolution for de-reservation of wildlife areas.