HC asks authorities for maintenance of dilapidated road

ITANAGAR, 24 Jul: The Itanagar bench of the Gauhati High Court on Tuesday ordered the state government and other concerned authorities to take all necessary measures for the maintenance of the dilapidated road stretch from the Itanagar-Jullang-Naharlagun tri-junction to Nirjuli.

While addressing a Public Interest Litigation (Case No. PIL/11/2024) filed by Adv. Doge Lona and Adv. Vijay Jamoh against the state government and seven others regarding the poor condition of the road from Itanagar-Jullang-Naharlagun tri-junction to Nirjuli, the High Court, in its order, instructed the respondents, particularly the state PWD commissioner/secretary, PWD chief engineer (highway zone), and PWD Naharlagun highway division executive engineer, to submit a detailed status report on the progress of the road project execution.

The PIL sought appropriate orders or writs directing the state respondents to construct a four-lane road from Itanagar to Banderdewa on NH 415, specifically from 40+430 km to 51+735 km (Package B) under EPC mode. The immediate concern of the PIL was the stretch of road from Itanagar-Jullang-Naharlagun tri-junction to Nirjuli, where, according to the terms of the NIT, the work was supposed to be completed within 36 months, as per court documents.

The petitioners’ counsel argued that despite more than 36 months having passed, there has been no significant progress in the execution of the work. The counsel also submitted photographs depicting the current condition of the road within the mentioned stretch.

In listing the PIL for a hearing after four weeks and issuing notices to the respondents, the High Court further stated, “In the interim, it is ordered that before the next returnable date, the state respondents shall take all necessary measures to maintain the road in question and ensure it is motorable for the public at large.”