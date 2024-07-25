Longding KVK demonstrates rice transplantation system

KANUBARI, 24 Jul: A three-member team of Longding KVK comprising its chief technical officer A. Kirankumar Singh, SMS (Agril. Engg.), Dr. Amit Kumar and SMS (Horti) Vikas participated in a rice transplantation programme in the field of Chaiwang Wangsu under “OFT on Rice” at Hasse Russa village on Wednesday.

During the programme, Singh demonstrated the system of transplanting with minimum number of seedlings in 20 cm × 15 cm spacing for getting higher production and productivity of the crop.

Under the OFT on Rice programme, 3 varieties — RCM-13, RCM-15 and RCM-16, were distributed to the farmers of Nginu, Ozakho, Luaksim, Mopakhat, Ottongkhua and Hasse Russa villages for testing the performance and suitability of these rice varieties in Longding district.