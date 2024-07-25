DC distributes large cardamom solar driers to beneficiaries

KHONSA, 24 Jul: Tirap deputy commissioner Ira Singhal distributed five large cardamom mobile solar driers to beneficiaries from Hunkan, Moktowa, Lower Kolam, New Lainwang and Raho villages of the district on Wednesday.

The distribution took place under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) scheme for 2023-24, in the presence of DHO Projjwal Dev and other staff members.

While distributing the driers, the DC instructed the beneficiaries that “although the solar driers were issued in individual names, they should be utilized collectively by all farmers in the village for drying purposes.”

She also advised the technical officials of the horticulture department to properly train the beneficiaries on how to operate the solar driers.

Manufactured by Rudra Solar Energy, the Large Cardamom Mobile Solar Drier has a drying capacity of 45 kilograms at a time. Primarily designed for drying large cardamom, the solar drier can also be used for drying spices, fruits, and vegetables. (DIPRO)