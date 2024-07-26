DC asks admin officers to visit project sites

AALO, 25 Jul: West Siang Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage asked the administrative officers of the district to visit the district’s circles every Tuesday and Friday to assess the status of the ongoing projects and other administrative-related matters.

She said this while chairing a review meeting with all administrative officers of the district at her office here on Wednesday.

The officers were also asked to handle various initiatives, such as shramdan, night patrolling, etc. ADC (HQ) Mabi Taipodia Jini has been entrusted with the task of coordinating with the district sports officer, the DMO, and the UD EE “for monitoring the Darka sports complex and the construction of two new general hospitals in Aalo.”

COs Eken Bam, Giogi Rimi and Todak Riba have been made nodal officers for monitoring land encroachment, the water treatment plant in Yeggo,and the construction of outdoor stadium here, respectively.

The DC further urged the administrative officers concerned to “check all the private cyber cafes of West Siang to ensure that illegal papers or fake Aadhaar cards are not being provided by them.”

She also requested the officers to enrol all the labourers on the e-Shram portal in the circles.

It was decided also to make Aalo a plastic-free zone.

Assistant Commissioner Prince Kumar and Yomcha ADC Gyamar Amte were also present at the meeting. (DIPRO)