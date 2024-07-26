National Space Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 25 Jul: The Arunachal Pradesh Space Application Centre (APSAC), the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) jointly celebrated the National Space Day on Thursday at DK Convention Centre here.

The government of India has declared 23 August as National Space Day to commemorate the success of Chandrayaan-3 landing on the southern polar region of the moon. The ISRO has been conducting extensive celebration of the first National Space Day in all the states of India, in collaboration with the regional ISRO centres and state remote sensing and space application centres.

In Arunachal, the APSAC and the NESAC took the lead role in celebrating the day. The programme was attended by, among others, state Science & Technology Secretary Sumedha, and around 180 students representing 16 schools of the Itanagar Capital Region.

Addressing the participants, APSAC Director Dr H Dutta spoke on how the younger generation, especially the student community, would be inspired and educated in the field of space technology.

Sumedha in her address expressed appreciation for the ISRO’s initiative to conduct the National Space Day every year, and urged the students to activelyparticipate and interact with ISRO scientists.

The ISRO’s UR Rao Satellite Centre Mission Simulation Group Head Bharat Kumar delivered a talk on ‘Indian space programme, with special emphasis on moon missions’, while NESAC Remote Sensing Application Group Head Dr KK Sharma delivered a talk on ‘Space technology applications for societal benefits’.

The NESAC’s state coordinator Dr Chandan Goswami also spoke.

A state-of-the-art space exhibition, along with audiovisual shows on the ISRO’s space missions were showcased during the programme.