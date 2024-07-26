Events held to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas

PASIGHAT, 25 Jul: The Spear Corps of the Indian Army at the Sigar military station here in East Siang district has been organising a number of events to mark the upcoming Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas honours the bravery and sacrifice of Indian Army soldiers who fought gallantly to reclaim the peaks in the Kargil sector.

On Thursday, a motivational lecture was conducted for the students of Don Bosco School, the Rastriya Raksha University, and the Kendriya Vidyalaya here. The event was attended by principals, students, staffsand soldiers of the Indian Army.

“Over 400 students at all locations were made aware of the tales of heroism and bravery of Kargil war. The students were also encouraged and made aware of the various avenues available to join the Indian Army after completing basic schooling, and of the benefits of serving in the Indian Army, both personally as well as professionally,” the DIPRO informed.