Medical & wellness centre inaugurated

KHIRMU/LHOU, 25 Jul: Brigadier D Shaktawat of the Khirmu Brigade inaugurated a ‘medical & wellness centre’ in Khirmu in Tawang district on Thursday, in the presence of Kyidphel EAC T Kakki, DMO Dr Rinchin Neema, GBs, and others.

This initiative of the Gajraj Corps brings modern medical facilities to the area, including X-ray and ECG, pathology laboratory, dental care, and physiotherapy services.

The centre aims to offer state-of-the-art healthcare services to the local community.

Following the inauguration, Brig Shaktawat, the EAC and the DMO distributed schoolbags, along with sports and games equipments, to the government higher secondary school and the Thubten Choiling Balika Vidyalaya in Lhou.

These items were provided by the Indian Army.

In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Operation Vijay, also known as Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Khirmu Brigade has been actively involved in a range of activities. These include cultural programmes, weapon displays, and career counseling in schools to inspire the youths to consider a career in the Indian Army. (DIPRO)