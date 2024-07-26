Awareness prog on cyber security

PASIGHAT, 25 Jul: The Pasighat extension centre of Itanagar-based National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology, in association with the Siang Model Higher Secondary School here in East Siang district, conducted an awareness programme on cyber security and emerging technologies at the school on Wednesday.

Titled ‘Capacity building in IECT, including training in digital skillsets and current industry demanding technologies for various sections of society in the NE states’, the programme was funded by the union electronics & information technology ministry.