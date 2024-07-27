Dist-level sports committee meeting held

CHANGLANG, 26 Jul: A sports committee meeting for Changlang district was held under the chairmanship of Changlang Deputy Commissioner Vishal Sah at the DC’s conference hall here on Friday.

The DC emphasised the necessity of multipurpose indoor stadiums in Changlang headquarters and other subdivisions, such as Kharsang, Miao, Jairampur, Nampong and Bordumsa-Diyun. He also urged the presidents and secretaries of various sports associations to “encourage more youth participation in sports and maintain internal discipline.”

“For success in sports, it’s important that our youth are provided with a residential academy where coaches, proper diet, gym facilities and training facilities exist. Various sports assets that are presently functional can be brought under the association to act as a revenue source for them. At the same time, infrastructure that has gone to disuse can be brought back by assuming a responsible ownership in consultation with the district administration,” the DC suggested.

The meeting was attended also by Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Bamang Tago and his team, along with members of the Changlang District Olympic Association (DOA).

During his interaction with the members of associations for various disciplines, Tago assured them of all help and support from his end and promised to prioritise their concerns at higher levels. “He also gave hands-on training on the guidelines that should be followed for associations to get affiliation, the records that need to be maintained, and the approach they should have while interacting with officials and other functionaries,” stated a press release.

Tago emphasised that “a code of conduct and guidelines should be formulated immediately for working of the district-level associations and a calendar of activities may be charted out to work actively in collaboration with the district administration,” it said.

DOA general secretary Janwang Khimnhun appealed to the district authority to organise district-level sports competition. The lack of coaches and infrastructure was also highlighted in the meeting.

Changlang Football Club member Kamjung Kamba, Changlang Karate Association coach Recha Sawin, Changlang District Judo Association coach Ponkap Techy, Changlang Martial Art Academy, Jairampur coach Indra Sonar, Miao Boxing coach Tehon Kongkang, Martial Art And Fitness Club Kharsang president Nongcha Langching, and other athletes of various discipline attended the meeting. (DIPRO)