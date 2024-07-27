DC reviews measures to eliminate drug abuse

PASIGHAT, 26 Jul: East Siang Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu on Friday reviewed the implementation of the measures to eliminate drug abuse and drug peddling in the district.

Presiding over a meeting of the district-level committee of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), the DC sought detailed information from the NCORD members regarding the present drug-related scenario, areas of concern, age group of addicts, and hotspots of drug abuse.

He took feedback from the members of the NCORD committee about the latest report related to action taken against drug-addiction and drug trafficking in the district.

Taggu asked the officers concerned to “further intensify IEC activities, connecting communities including sub-divisional, circle and civil society members.”

The DC also reviewed the functioning of drug de-addiction centres and the Addiction Treatment Facility Centre, and stressed on making them fully functional, “so that the sufferings of the drug- affected persons are mitigated.”

He emphasised on ensuring proper counselling and rehabilitation for individuals struggling with drug addiction.

Superintendent of Police Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal informed that police personnel are working tirelessly to contain the menace of drugs. “Many FIRs have been registered and many drug peddlers have been arrested and lodged in jails, besides seizure of heroin and other contraband substances,” he informed.

ASP Pankaj Lamba, DSP Ayup Boko, DMO Dr Komling Perme, Mebo ADC Sibo Passing, Tax & Excise Suprintendent K Komut, ABAK (E/Siang unit) general secretary Tigul Megu, WASE president and general secretary Yamik Dulom Darang and Joya Tasung Moyong, respectively, and representative from agriculture and education departments, among others, attended the meeting. (DIPRO)