ASEF organises annual felicitation prog

NAHARLAGUN, 27 Jul: The All Sagalee Employees’ Forum (ASEF) felicitated the toppers of Classes 10 and 12, new recruits, promotees, and other achievers, during its 12th annual felicitation programme here on Saturday.

Attending the programme, Sagalee MLA Ratu Techi said that he has already started drawing “a 10-year roadmap to improve the educational scenario of Sagalee constituency,” and requested NGOs to establish schools in Sagalee.

The MLA sought help from the ASEF members in making his “dream Sagalee” come true.

Sagalee ADC Higio Yame and Papum Pare DDSE Tana Tagu Tara delivered motivational speeches to inspire the students.

Earlier, ASEF president Dr Rekhi Techi presented a memorandum to the MLA, seeking establishment of a VKV and a career counselling centre in Sagalee.

A host of officials, besides parents and students attended the programme.