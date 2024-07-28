Mudang Yabyang: Securing rights and opportunities for divyangjans

[ Tarannum Ansari ]

Mudang Yabyang is a physically challenged MTech student who has been working tirelessly for the rights and inclusion of divyangjan (persons with disabilities) community in Arunachal since 2018. Her journey is marked by resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to justice, despite facing numerous obstacles and ad hominems.

Yabyang’s activism began when she discovered that the existing provisions for the disabled were not being implemented effectively. She herself was disqualified from the post of lecturer-polytechnic by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) due to her activism for PwD candidates, despite being highly qualified and the only PwD candidate. This unfair disqualification led her to discover the 5 per cent relaxation and relaxation of standard of suitability, which were adopted by the central and the state governments to ensure selection of genuine PwD candidates in recruitment exams. However, the incompetent APPSC refused to implement such relaxation provisions. Her disqualification highlighted the systemic issues within the recruitment process and sparked her fight for the enforcement of these provisions.

Yabyang’s efforts have led to significant reforms, including a 4 per cent job reservation for disabled individuals, ensuring that future candidates will not face the same injustices.

One of Yabyang’s significant victories was securing extra time (20 minutes per hour) for disabled candidates during exams, and ensuring that exams for such candidates are conducted on the ground floor. These changes were crucial as many candidates with disabilities found it challenging to reach higher floors due to their conditions. Yabyang also fought against the unfair practice of charging of application fees on disabled candidates. These charges were not supposed to be applied; yet they were. Her advocacy led to the elimination of these fees, further breaking down barriers for disabled individuals seeking employment.

To further her cause, Yabyang and her team of six supporters – Takam Ami, Tad Joseph, Joram Allo, Khongo Rebe, Simon Diging Bagang and Tadar Apa- have been actively campaigning for donations. These funds are intended to support their legal battles, which have become increasingly necessary due to the resistance they face.

The donation drive organised by Yabyang’s team aims to secure the financial resources needed to continue their fight for justice for the entire divyangjan community.

By supporting her cause, individuals can contribute to a future where all disabled persons have equal opportunities and protections under the law. This drive is not just for the divyangjan community but for all Arunachalis, impacting present and future generations.

Yabyang’a efforts aim to secure a landmark judgement that would set a precedent for the implementation of disability rights across the state.

Her contributions have already paved the way for significant changes, but there is still much work to be done. Supporting her cause can make a significant difference, helping to create an equitable society for all.

The bank details for donation to support Yabyang:

Account No 39116156824

IFSC: SBIN0006091

Branch: Itanagar