Blockage on Tezu-Hayuliang road cleared

HAWAI, 27 Jul: The Tezu (Lohit)-Hayuliang (Anjaw) road, a stretch of which had been washed away at Mompani, 77 kms from Tezu, was cleared for traffic movement on Saturday by the NHIDCL, through its contractor BIPL.

Landslides had washed away 1.12 km stretch of the road, resulting in Anjaw district being cut off from the rest of the state from 28 June to 27 July.

This road is also a defence road, strategically connecting Kibithoo, Kaho and Chaglagam border areas.

The restoration work was carried out under the supervision of Anjaw DC Talo Jerang, who had detailed

Hayuliang ADC Julity Mihu, Goiliang CO Nyalen Hakom, Manchal CO Mikri Riba, and PIs Achan Krong and Janamso Kri to monitor the progress of work 24/7 at the site.

The DC expressed appreciation for the unwavering efforts of the BIPL engineers and heavy machine operators, and all administrative officers and officials involved in the restoration work. (DIPRO)